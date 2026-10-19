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Rebirth of an Underwater Forest

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Off California, divers fight urchins to revive a vanished kelp kingdom.

Discover how a California kelp forest collapsed when urchins overran its predators, then watch a hands-on solution begin to restore balance. As giant kelp regrows and marine life returns, from garibaldi to giant black sea bass, the episode reveals how quickly an ecosystem can rebound. Sign up to see the science of recovery unfold underwater.

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