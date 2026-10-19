Predicting A Pro

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Inside youth baseball's high-tech race to spot tomorrow's standout talent.
See how advanced tools are reshaping the search for young baseball talent, from brain-based pitch recognition tests to a data-tracking smart baseball. As former pros, trainers, and innovators weigh science against the scout's eye, this episode asks a compelling question: can technology really predict who turns pro?
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