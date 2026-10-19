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Super Sea Slugs

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Alien-like sea slugs reveal astonishing defenses, theft, and solar-powered survival.

Discover how nudibranchs and sea hares survive with startling adaptations, from stolen stinging cells and sulfuric acid to drift-net bodies and purple ink. You will also see how one species uses chloroplasts from algae to keep growing with sunlight. It is a vivid look at evolution’s ingenuity, and a rewarding reason to sign up and keep exploring.

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