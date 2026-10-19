Asteroid or Alien Tech?

Curiosity Original
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A strange visitor from interstellar space sparks a high-stakes scientific mystery.
Explore the baffling case of the first known object ever observed entering our solar system from beyond it. As astronomers track its unusual shape, shifting brightness, and unexplained motion, this episode weighs whether it was an asteroid, a comet, or something far more provocative. Sign up to watch a real scientific puzzle unfold.
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