Planet Insect

Curiosity Original
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An alien world reveals intelligence, design, and survival on our doorstep.
Discover how insects mastered nearly every habitat on Earth through extraordinary body designs, flight, and social behavior. From dragonfly larvae with jet propulsion to bees that learn by watching, this series reveals surprising intelligence and engineering in creatures we often overlook. Sign up to see the hidden world that helps keep land ecosystems running.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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