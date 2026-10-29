Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Planet Insect

95% loved this3 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

An alien world reveals intelligence, design, and survival on our doorstep.

Discover how insects mastered nearly every habitat on Earth through extraordinary body designs, flight, and social behavior. From dragonfly larvae with jet propulsion to bees that learn by watching, this series reveals surprising intelligence and engineering in creatures we often overlook. Sign up to see the hidden world that helps keep land ecosystems running.

Episode guide

3 episodes

Love Planet Insect? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Planet Insect, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.