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Amazing Dinoworld 2

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New evidence recasts the dinosaur apocalypse through the lost world of Gondwana.

Explore how discoveries from South America and Antarctica are reshaping what we know about dinosaur evolution and extinction. Follow the science behind colossal southern species, fierce ecological rivalries, and the provocative idea that some dinosaurs may have survived the asteroid impact longer than once believed. Sign up to see a richer, more debated picture of prehistory unfold.

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2 episodes

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