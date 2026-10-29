Amazing Dinoworld 2

Curiosity Original
94% loved this2 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
New evidence recasts the dinosaur apocalypse through the lost world of Gondwana.
Explore how discoveries from South America and Antarctica are reshaping what we know about dinosaur evolution and extinction. Follow the science behind colossal southern species, fierce ecological rivalries, and the provocative idea that some dinosaurs may have survived the asteroid impact longer than once believed. Sign up to see a richer, more debated picture of prehistory unfold.
Episode guide2 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free