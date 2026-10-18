Ancient Earth: Dinosaurs of the Frozen Continent

Curiosity Original
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When Antarctica was green, predators and survivors ruled its polar forests.
Travel with scientists into Antarctica’s most punishing fossil grounds as CGI revives a vanished ecosystem of dinosaurs, giant amphibians, and survivor species. Along the way, the series connects dramatic discoveries like Cryolophosaurus and Lystrosaurus to mass extinctions, polar darkness, and the clues hidden in frozen rock. Sign up to see how this lost world reshaped what we know about prehistoric Earth.
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