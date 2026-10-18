Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Cracking the Code

96% loved this8 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Secret messages, war rooms, and brilliant minds that changed history.

Explore the codes that shaped wars, exposed spies, challenged criminal networks, and opened new ways of understanding human life. This series reveals how gifted codebreakers turned baffling strings of letters and numbers into world-changing insight. Sign up to see the hidden battles behind some of history's most consequential secrets.

Episode guide

8 episodes

Love Cracking the Code? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Cracking the Code, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.