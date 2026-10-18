Cracking the Code

Curiosity Original
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Secret messages, war rooms, and brilliant minds that changed history.
Explore the codes that shaped wars, exposed spies, challenged criminal networks, and opened new ways of understanding human life. This series reveals how gifted codebreakers turned baffling strings of letters and numbers into world-changing insight. Sign up to see the hidden battles behind some of history's most consequential secrets.
Episode guide8 episodes
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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- Ad-free