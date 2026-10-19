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The Virus Within Us

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An unseen empire of viruses shapes reefs, bodies, memory, and survival.

Rethink everything you know about viruses as this film reveals their hidden role in coral reefs, the human body, and even long-term memory. You will explore how phages can fight bacterial infections and why ecological balance helps prevent pandemics. It is a provocative, science-rich perspective that rewards curiosity from first frame to last.

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