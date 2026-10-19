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What is CRISPR?

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Inside the gene-editing tool that could reshape medicine and humanity.

See how genetics leapt from Dolly the sheep to CRISPR, a precise DNA-editing system adapted from bacteria. This episode explains how scientists hope to target inherited diseases and some cancers, while confronting the accuracy limits and ethical questions that come with changing human genes. Sign up to watch a clear, thought-provoking look at a technology with stakes that reach far beyond the lab.

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