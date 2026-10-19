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The Mystery Of The Longest Living Vertebrate

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An Arctic giant's eye reveals how a vertebrate can outlive centuries.

This episode examines how scientists used the Greenland shark's eye to estimate lifespans reaching about 400 years, reshaping what vertebrate biology might allow. It also connects that discovery to research on tunicates and aging cells, showing how clues from very different organisms could deepen our understanding of why humans age. Sign up to see the science unfold.

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