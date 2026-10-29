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Decoding Megalodon

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Fossil teeth reveal how an ocean giant grew before birth.

This episode examines Megalodon teeth from around the world to uncover how the giant shark reached its immense size by beginning a carnivorous diet in the womb. Along the way, scientists piece together clues about its anatomy, hunting behavior, and extinction, turning fossil fragments into a sharper portrait of one of the ocean's most formidable predators.

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