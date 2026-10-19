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Operation Dolittle

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Inside the science racing to decode dolphins, elephants, and cows.

Explore how researchers record and analyze animal sounds, from dolphin clicks in Mexico to elephant rumbles in South Africa and cow calls on a German farm. The film examines whether these voices function like language and follows experiments that could reveal what different species communicate. Sign up to watch a thought-provoking look at bioacoustics in action.

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