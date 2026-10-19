Operation Dolittle

93% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Inside the science racing to decode dolphins, elephants, and cows.
Explore how researchers record and analyze animal sounds, from dolphin clicks in Mexico to elephant rumbles in South Africa and cow calls on a German farm. The film examines whether these voices function like language and follows experiments that could reveal what different species communicate. Sign up to watch a thought-provoking look at bioacoustics in action.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free