The Secret Lives of Sharks

Fin cameras reveal shark behavior from inside their hidden world.

Join filmmaker Andy Casagrande behind the scenes of shark filmmaking as he gets startlingly close to great whites, hammerheads, sand tigers, and tiger sharks. Using advanced cameras, including custom-built rigs, the series captures how these animals hunt, move, and conserve energy while connecting each encounter to active shark research. Sign up to see rare footage that turns familiar predators into complex subjects of discovery.