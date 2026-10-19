Shark Family Tree

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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DNA evidence uncovers the hidden bonds shaping great white shark lives.
See how evolutionary biology opens a rare window into the lives of great white sharks, one of Earth's most feared and least understood predators. This episode follows researchers using DNA analysis to build a family tree, revealing clues about shark mothers, siblings, mating, and nursery habitats. Sign up to watch a mystery of survival become a story of connection.
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