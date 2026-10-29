Resurrecting Tasmanian Tigers

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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Plans start at $4.17/month
Inside the bold science racing to revive an extinct apex marsupial.
Explore how geneticists decoded the thylacine genome, scanned rare preserved joeys, and traced when this striped predator took on its wolf-like form. The episode reveals the real science, and daunting obstacles, behind de-extinction and asks what bringing the species back could mean for Tasmania's ecosystem. Sign up to watch a provocative look at extinction, evolution, and genetic engineering.
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