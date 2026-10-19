Making Babies

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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Stem cells bring parenthood closer, while ethics race to keep up.
Explore how scientists are moving toward creating eggs and sperm from reprogrammed cells, a breakthrough that could reshape infertility treatment and expand who can become a parent. As the science advances from laboratory milestones to real human possibilities, this episode also confronts the legal and ethical questions that make every development impossible to ignore.
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