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Making Babies

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Stem cells bring parenthood closer, while ethics race to keep up.

Explore how scientists are moving toward creating eggs and sperm from reprogrammed cells, a breakthrough that could reshape infertility treatment and expand who can become a parent. As the science advances from laboratory milestones to real human possibilities, this episode also confronts the legal and ethical questions that make every development impossible to ignore.

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