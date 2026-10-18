Ancient Earth (Season 1)

Curiosity Original
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Decode the cataclysms that remade life across deep time.
Explore the Permian, Triassic, and Cretaceous periods, beginning 250 million years ago, as fossils and rock layers reveal worlds of strange life and sudden collapse. From the Great Dying to the extinction that ended the dinosaurs, this season turns ancient evidence into a gripping explanation of how Earth kept changing, and why those transformations still matter.
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