Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Ancient Earth (Season 1)

96% loved this3 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Decode the cataclysms that remade life across deep time.

Explore the Permian, Triassic, and Cretaceous periods, beginning 250 million years ago, as fossils and rock layers reveal worlds of strange life and sudden collapse. From the Great Dying to the extinction that ended the dinosaurs, this season turns ancient evidence into a gripping explanation of how Earth kept changing, and why those transformations still matter.

Episode guide

3 episodes

Love Ancient Earth (Season 1)? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Ancient Earth (Season 1), from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.