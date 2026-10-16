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Last Treasures of the Earth

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Witness remote cultures balancing ancestral worlds against relentless modern change.

Explore indigenous communities living as herders, nomads, fishers, and forest peoples at the edges of the modern world. From the Nile and Ethiopia's Omo Valley to the seas of Southeast Asia and the Brazilian rainforest, the film reveals how distinct traditions endure under pressure. Sign up to experience a thoughtful, visually rich look at cultures whose futures are increasingly uncertain.

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