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Silent Saviours

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In occupied France, courage survives through whispered warnings and hidden refuge.

This film examines how Jews in France fought to survive after the 1940 German invasion, and how ordinary civilians helped rescue tens of thousands. Through stories of hiding, false papers, and quiet resistance, it reveals how moral choices shaped lives under occupation. Sign up to witness a deeply human history of fear, rescue, and resolve.

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