Combat Obscura

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A combat videographer's personal footage reveals the Afghan war at ground level.
Through personal footage shot by former combat videographer Miles Lagoze, this film places you alongside U.S. Marines in the Afghan war zone. The immediacy of what he captures turns distant headlines into a raw, firsthand record, revealing perspectives that conventional reporting cannot. Sign up to experience a war documentary shaped from inside the camera's view.
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