Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Becoming Martian

97% loved this3 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Blueprints for surviving the Red Planet, from water ice to altered DNA.

This series examines what it would actually take for humans to live on Mars, from finding water and growing food to building shelters against radiation, dust, and brutal temperature swings. Along the way, it traces the science and space missions that transformed Mars from a distant fantasy into a real settlement challenge. Sign up to see how survival on another world could reshape humanity itself.

Episode guide

3 episodes

Love Becoming Martian? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Becoming Martian, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.