Becoming Martian

Curiosity Original
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Blueprints for surviving the Red Planet, from water ice to altered DNA.
This series examines what it would actually take for humans to live on Mars, from finding water and growing food to building shelters against radiation, dust, and brutal temperature swings. Along the way, it traces the science and space missions that transformed Mars from a distant fantasy into a real settlement challenge. Sign up to see how survival on another world could reshape humanity itself.
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