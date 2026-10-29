Curiosity Original
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Drive a continent-sized model of the Solar System with Chris Hadfield.
Astronaut Chris Hadfield turns the Solar System into a road trip scaled to the size of the continental United States, with insights from physicist Michio Kaku and other experts. Along the way, you will grasp the true distances between worlds, from the inner planets to Pluto, and see why this fresh perspective makes familiar space science feel thrilling again.
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Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
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