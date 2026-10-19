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Voyage To Venus

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Two NASA missions set out to decode Venus's lost Earth-like past.

This episode explores how NASA's DAVINCI and VERITAS missions will study Venus's atmosphere, surface, and history from both descent and orbit. As scientists investigate why Earth's sister planet became so extreme, the discoveries could reshape how we understand our own world. Sign up to see how this long-awaited return to Venus opens a sharper view of planetary evolution.

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