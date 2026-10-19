ICARUS: Tracking Creatures From Space

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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Animal signals from orbit reveal Earth’s hidden warnings.
See how ICARUS uses tiny animal trackers and an antenna on the International Space Station to map movement and behavior across the globe. As researchers follow birds and other wildlife, the episode explores how these signals could uncover patterns tied to natural disasters and disease outbreaks. Sign up to watch a bold new view of life on Earth.
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