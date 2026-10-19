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Super Spider Silk

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Inside the web, a tiny engineer spins strength, glue, and sound.

Discover how spiders use remarkable silk for survival, from sticky web design to lifting prey many times their own weight. This episode reveals why scientists are decoding fast-evolving silk proteins and how those insights could shape future materials and sensors. Sign up to see the breakthroughs hiding in every strand.

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