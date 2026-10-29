Ocean Twilight Zone

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
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Descend into the ocean's hidden engine of life and carbon.
Follow scientists into the mesopelagic zone, a vast, dim world beneath the surface that circles the globe and remains one of the ocean's least understood regions. As new technologies reveal its strange life and daily migrations, the episode shows why this hidden habitat may help regulate carbon, shape climate, and influence the planet's future.
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