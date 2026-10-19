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Egypt's Lost City

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A buried city in Luxor rewrites the golden age of ancient Egypt.

Nearly a century after King Tut's tomb was found, archaeologists uncover a lost city in Luxor that opens a rare window onto ancient Egyptian life. Explore preserved streets, workplaces, and artifacts that reveal how a powerful civilization built, crafted, and ruled during its golden era. Sign up to see a landmark discovery turn history into something vivid and immediate.

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