Egypt's Lost City

Curiosity Original
Breakthrough
98% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
A buried city in Luxor rewrites the golden age of ancient Egypt.
Nearly a century after King Tut's tomb was found, archaeologists uncover a lost city in Luxor that opens a rare window onto ancient Egyptian life. Explore preserved streets, workplaces, and artifacts that reveal how a powerful civilization built, crafted, and ruled during its golden era. Sign up to see a landmark discovery turn history into something vivid and immediate.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free