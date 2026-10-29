Scribes Of Ancient Egypt

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Inside Egypt's tombs, the hands behind eternity finally come into view.
Look beyond monuments to meet the scribes and artists who shaped ancient Egypt's images, inscriptions, and ideas of the afterlife. From Saqqara to the Valley of the Kings, this film reveals how drawing and writing worked together to preserve power, memory, and belief. Sign up to see a familiar civilization through the people who recorded it.
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