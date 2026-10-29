Scanning The Pyramids

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Cosmic rays probe Khufu's pyramid for chambers hidden since antiquity.
Scientists attempt the most advanced noninvasive survey yet of the Great Pyramid of Giza, using muography, infrared thermography, and custom robots to search for unknown rooms and corridors. As evidence builds from multiple teams and new voids emerge, the film turns an ancient mystery into a live scientific investigation worth following to its next revelation.
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