Scanning The Pyramids (Extended Version)

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Cosmic particles and cutting-edge scans probe the Great Pyramid's hidden interior.
Scientists set out to examine the Great Pyramid of Giza without moving a single stone, using infrared imaging, 3D modeling, and particle physics to search for concealed chambers and passages. As the ScanPyramids mission tests its methods and uncovers striking anomalies, each result deepens one of history's oldest mysteries and makes the next revelation harder to resist.
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