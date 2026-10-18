Traitor/Patriot

Curiosity Original
95% loved this5 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Inside the Cold War, motive and betrayal become deadly weapons.
Go beyond headlines to examine the motives of people who committed espionage, through insider accounts and high-stakes Cold War cases. From Soviet military intelligence to double agents and devastating leaks, the series reveals how ideology, greed, and loyalty collide, and why every secret carried a human cost. Sign up to watch a sharper, more personal history of spying unfold.
Episode guide5 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free