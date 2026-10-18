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Traitor/Patriot

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Inside the Cold War, motive and betrayal become deadly weapons.

Go beyond headlines to examine the motives of people who committed espionage, through insider accounts and high-stakes Cold War cases. From Soviet military intelligence to double agents and devastating leaks, the series reveals how ideology, greed, and loyalty collide, and why every secret carried a human cost. Sign up to watch a sharper, more personal history of spying unfold.

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5 episodes

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