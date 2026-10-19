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Berlin Wall Revisited

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Rare footage reveals daily life inside Berlin's most infamous divide.

See the Berlin Wall from both sides through previously unseen footage and a close look at how Berliners lived within its confines. As this pivotal moment in modern geopolitical history comes into focus, the film connects private routines to a world-changing rupture. Sign up to experience a sharper, more human view of a city divided.

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