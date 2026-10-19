Hamburg Port: Giant Of The North

94% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
From medieval marshland to a global harbor shaped by trade and ambition.
Trace nearly 800 years of Hamburg’s rise from a small settlement on the Elbe to one of Europe’s most important ports. Along the way, merchants, pirates, immigrants, war, disease, and industrial change reveal how global history was written on a single waterfront. Sign up to see how one harbor transformed a city and mirrored the world around it.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free