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Hamburg Port: Giant Of The North

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From medieval marshland to a global harbor shaped by trade and ambition.

Trace nearly 800 years of Hamburg’s rise from a small settlement on the Elbe to one of Europe’s most important ports. Along the way, merchants, pirates, immigrants, war, disease, and industrial change reveal how global history was written on a single waterfront. Sign up to see how one harbor transformed a city and mirrored the world around it.

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