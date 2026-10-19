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Stalking Hitler's Generals

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Inside the Allied raids that hunted Rommel and other Nazi commanders.

Revisit dangerous World War II missions as experts retrace Allied Special Forces operations aimed at capturing or killing Nazi generals on the front lines. From Libya to Crete, the film probes why some plans collapsed while one capture succeeded, revealing the strategy, risk, and mystery behind each raid. Sign up to see the real drama behind these wartime operations.

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