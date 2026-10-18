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Nazi Secret Weapons

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Blueprints, replicas, and live tests probe Hitler's most dangerous war machines.

Investigate the engineering, ambition, and flaws behind Nazi Germany's secret weapons, from colossal tanks and giant guns to the radio-guided Fritz X bomb. Using original plans, archive material, and modern reconstruction experiments, the film asks which designs were revolutionary and which were fatally flawed. Sign up to see how technical detail and wartime history collide.

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