Search for Japan's Lost Supersub

Curiosity Original
Bright Now
96% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Deep off Oahu, divers hunt a vanished World War II supersub.
Off the coast of Oahu, maritime archaeologists descend more than 1,500 feet to investigate a wreck believed to be the I-400, a Japanese submarine aircraft carrier unlike any other of its time. As the evidence comes into focus, the film reveals how this massive secret weapon was built, deployed, and ultimately lost. Sign up to uncover a remarkable chapter of naval innovation and wartime history.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free