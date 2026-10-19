Unsinkable: Japan’s Lost Battleship

Curiosity Original
96% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
A secret super battleship falls, and its wreck reveals why.
Relive the Battle of Leyte Gulf through the rise, destruction, and rediscovery of Musashi, once the largest battleship ever built. Using wartime records, survivor testimony, and deep-sea exploration, this film examines how an allegedly unsinkable warship was sent to the ocean floor. Sign up to uncover the evidence, the mystery, and the human cost behind its final hours.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free