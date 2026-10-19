Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Unsinkable: Japan’s Lost Battleship

96% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

A secret super battleship falls, and its wreck reveals why.

Relive the Battle of Leyte Gulf through the rise, destruction, and rediscovery of Musashi, once the largest battleship ever built. Using wartime records, survivor testimony, and deep-sea exploration, this film examines how an allegedly unsinkable warship was sent to the ocean floor. Sign up to uncover the evidence, the mystery, and the human cost behind its final hours.

Love Unsinkable: Japan’s Lost Battleship? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Unsinkable: Japan’s Lost Battleship, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.