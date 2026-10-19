Unsinkable: Japan’s Lost Battleship

A secret super battleship falls, and its wreck reveals why.

Relive the Battle of Leyte Gulf through the rise, destruction, and rediscovery of Musashi, once the largest battleship ever built. Using wartime records, survivor testimony, and deep-sea exploration, this film examines how an allegedly unsinkable warship was sent to the ocean floor. Sign up to uncover the evidence, the mystery, and the human cost behind its final hours.