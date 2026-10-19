The Mystery of U-455

Curiosity Original
Bright Now
98% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
A sunken submarine off Italy reveals a wartime puzzle in darkness.
Explore how divers, historians, and archived records work together to identify a mysterious World War II wreck discovered off the Italian coast. As evidence points to the long-lost U-455, each clue deepens the story of its final mission and fate. Sign up to follow a gripping investigation where underwater exploration and history meet.
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free