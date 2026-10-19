Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

The Mystery of U-455

Bright Now
98% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

A sunken submarine off Italy reveals a wartime puzzle in darkness.

Explore how divers, historians, and archived records work together to identify a mysterious World War II wreck discovered off the Italian coast. As evidence points to the long-lost U-455, each clue deepens the story of its final mission and fate. Sign up to follow a gripping investigation where underwater exploration and history meet.

Love The Mystery of U-455? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond The Mystery of U-455, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.