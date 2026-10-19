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Five Submarines Against the Nazis

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Five defiant French submarines carried the fight into Nazi-controlled seas.

Discover the little-known Free French submarines that escaped occupied France and kept fighting across the Atlantic and Mediterranean during World War II. Through perilous missions, mechanical limits, and split-second survival beneath enemy attacks, this episode reveals how a small fleet helped protect Allied strategy and the liberation of France. Sign up to watch a gripping chapter of wartime history often left untold.

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