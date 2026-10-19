Saving Tokyo

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Inside the race to defend the world’s largest city from catastrophe.
Explore how Tokyo confronts earthquake, flood, and volcanic threats while continuing to grow. This episode reveals the ambitious engineering and urban planning projects designed to protect millions in one of the planet’s most vulnerable megacities. Sign up to see how innovation meets constant risk in a city that refuses to retreat.
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