Raising A Genius

A child prodigy tests how curiosity, care, and science shape brilliance.

Meet Romanieo Golphin Jr., a young student studying physics and organic chemistry, playing music with perfect pitch, and chasing Einstein's ideas from museums to CERN and a solar eclipse in Chile. This episode explores whether genius is cultivated through education, nurture, and ambitious real-world learning, offering a thought-provoking reason to see what talent can become.