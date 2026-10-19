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Raising A Genius

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A child prodigy tests how curiosity, care, and science shape brilliance.

Meet Romanieo Golphin Jr., a young student studying physics and organic chemistry, playing music with perfect pitch, and chasing Einstein's ideas from museums to CERN and a solar eclipse in Chile. This episode explores whether genius is cultivated through education, nurture, and ambitious real-world learning, offering a thought-provoking reason to see what talent can become.

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