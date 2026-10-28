Last American Slave Ship

Curiosity Original
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A buried shipwreck reveals living memory at the edge of American history.
Uncover the search for the Clotilda, the last ship to illegally bring enslaved Africans to the United States, hidden for generations near Mobile, Alabama. Through descendants' family histories and the evidence pulled from the river, this episode turns a long-denied story into documented truth. Sign up to watch a powerful account of survival, memory, and the founding of Africa Town.
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