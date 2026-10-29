Curiosity Stream
Sign In
Curiosity Original

Fighting For Lincoln: The Wide Awakes

95% loved this4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month

Torchlit marches and young radicals reshape Lincoln's path to power.

This documentary reveals how the Wide Awakes, a black-clad youth movement of merchants and laborers, surged from Hartford into a national political force during the 1860 election. Through mass rallies, street clashes, and a campaign against the spread of slavery, you will see how their energy may have helped lift an obscure candidate into the White House.

Love Fighting For Lincoln: The Wide Awakes? It’s just the start.

Join now to unlock the whole library — thousands of award-winning documentaries beyond Fighting For Lincoln: The Wide Awakes, from the deep ocean to deep space.

Trending Now

  • New shows weekly
  • Exclusive originals
  • Watch anywhere
  • No commitment

Pick the plan that’s right for you.

Flexible plans, no contracts.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Watch in 4K on all your devices
  • Download and watch offline
  • Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.

Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.

  • Up to 4K
  • Offline downloads
  • Ad-free

Frequently asked questions

Got your answer? Pick a plan and start streaming.