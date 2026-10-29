Doug to the Rescue

Curiosity Original
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Infrared drones race across disaster zones to find animals in peril.
Animal rescuer Doug Thron uses a cutting-edge infrared drone to locate cats and dogs left behind in the aftermath of hurricanes, fires, and other crises. Each search reveals how technology, instinct, and persistence can mean the difference between danger and survival. Sign up to see urgent rescues unfold from the air and on the ground.
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