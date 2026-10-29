Doug to the Rescue (Season 2)

Curiosity Original
94% loved this5 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Infrared drone rescues reveal the front lines of animal survival.
Follow Doug Thron into disaster zones where infrared drone technology helps locate cats and dogs left behind, then expands into urgent wildlife work with scientists and rescue teams. From overwhelmed shelters to fragile habitats under pressure, this season shows how aerial insight can change what humans see, and what they can save.
Episode guide5 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free