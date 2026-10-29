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Doug to the Rescue (Season 2)

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Infrared drone rescues reveal the front lines of animal survival.

Follow Doug Thron into disaster zones where infrared drone technology helps locate cats and dogs left behind, then expands into urgent wildlife work with scientists and rescue teams. From overwhelmed shelters to fragile habitats under pressure, this season shows how aerial insight can change what humans see, and what they can save.

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5 episodes

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