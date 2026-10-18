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Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall (Season 2)

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Inside Congo's most ambitious bid to return rescued chimps to the wild.

Follow Dr. Jane Goodall's team as they prepare a carefully chosen group of rescued, rehabilitated chimpanzees for life beyond sanctuary fences. Through health checks, behavioral testing, and the final steps toward release, the season reveals how complex it is to give orphaned chimps a real future in the forest.

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6 episodes

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