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Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall Special

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Inside Congo's chimp sanctuary, rescue stories lead toward a forest return.

Witness Dr. Jane Goodall's long effort to build Tchimpounga, Africa's largest sanctuary for orphaned chimpanzees, and meet unforgettable survivors including Gregoire, La Vieille, Motambo, and Wounda. Filmed over 30 years, this story reveals how rescue, rehabilitation, and island transfers can give endangered chimps a second chance, and why every individual life matters.

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