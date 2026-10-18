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Royals: Keeping the Crown

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Colorized archives reveal how 20th century monarchies survived, adapted, or collapsed.

Explore the rise and fall of royalty across the 20th century through specialized archive colorization and sweeping historical storytelling. This series examines why more than half of the world's royal families lost their thrones, while others kept their crowns by adapting to public pressure, war, and political change. Sign up to see power, family, and survival collide.

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6 episodes

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