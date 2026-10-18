Royals: Keeping the Crown

Curiosity Original
96% loved this6 episodes4KCC
Plans start at $4.17/month
Colorized archives reveal how 20th century monarchies survived, adapted, or collapsed.
Explore the rise and fall of royalty across the 20th century through specialized archive colorization and sweeping historical storytelling. This series examines why more than half of the world's royal families lost their thrones, while others kept their crowns by adapting to public pressure, war, and political change. Sign up to see power, family, and survival collide.
Episode guide6 episodes
- New shows weeklyFresh documentaries land every week.
- Exclusive originalsAward-winning films you can’t stream anywhere else.
- Watch anywherePhone, tablet, web and TV — pick up where you left off.
- No commitmentNo contract. Cancel in a click.
Pick the plan that’s right for you.
Flexible plans, no contracts.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Watch in 4K on all your devices
- Download and watch offline
- Stream ad-free — cancel anytime
Cancel anytime, on either plan.
Thousands of documentaries across nature, history, space, and science.
- Up to 4K
- Offline downloads
- Ad-free