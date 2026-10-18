Europe's Forgotten Dictatorships

Curiosity Original
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Inside the regimes that ruled Europe through fear, propaganda, and silence.
This series examines modern European dictatorships through the people who lived under them, from political prisoners and exiles to those caught in colonial wars and state surveillance. Explore how power was built, justified, and finally challenged in places like Portugal and Greece. Sign up to watch a revealing account of how fragile democracy can be.
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